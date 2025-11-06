FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a wild scene on Sunday as dozens of people on motorcycles, ATVs and scooters took over city streets in Fall River.

Police released cell phone videos taken by witnesses. They say bikers popped wheelies and did other crazy stunts, generally causing chaos.

One officer on a motorcycle saw a biker whizzing by him, coming dangerously close.

Police report that suspects were endangering not only their own lives, but the lives of people driving on the roads and walking on the sidewalks.

Police moved in and arrested five men, ranging in age from 19 to 36.

They face charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Body camera video captured officers taking one man to the ground, yanking a face covering off of his head.

Police posted a message to offenders, saying, “The Fall River police department is committed to improving the safety and wellbeing of this city. Part of that commitment is intervening with unlawful circuses. We will rip you off of your bike, tow it and provide you with free transport to our jail.”

“They’re like renegades,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said. “They ride around our streets, they harass pedestrians, they harass drivers, they close roads, it’s turned into something way more sinister. I talked to the chief of police about it and I said do whatever you have to do about it to try to get a handle on this.”

One resident told 7NEWS the activity in her neighborhood started after a biker had died in a crash. She believes they started out paying tribute to that friend. She said she’s received threats after posting complaints about the activity on Facebook.

