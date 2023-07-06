SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are warning neighbors of break-ins in the area of Beacon Street near the Cambridge line. Police are reminding people to lock their first floor windows and doors.

These break-ins happened between midnight and 6 a.m.

Somerville police released a photo of a suspect connected in tan or gray cargo shorts and a black t-shirt to a recent breaking and entering, the department announced Thursday.

The suspect is suspected of breaking into a home although Somerville police did not share the location of the home.

A Somerville resident said on May 30, his roommate had to chase a man who had climbed through a window, out of his apartment.

“It’s really scary, the delayed response time because it honestly all made us feel really unsafe,” said Matthew Knight, whose apartment had been broken into.

They said they reported it to police.

“We called the police and they said they weren’t going to investigate any further and we told our landlord and they said they were going to tell the other tenants, but we hadn’t heard anything from our landlord.”

Next door, Logan Tooth said they’re nervous.

“Definitely a little intimidated,” Tooth said. “We’re closing our windows and locking our doors and in the summer, it’s not a fun thing to happen.”

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

