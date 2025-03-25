SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Security video caught a break-in Tuesday morning at City Smoke Shop in the North End.

The break-in took place around 2:26 a.m., showing three masked suspects smashing their way through the front door.

“It’s a little disheartening, to come back and find that we got targeted,” said Waldy Nova of City Smoke Shop. “And it seems like it’s becoming more and more frequent, not just with our establishment but in general.”

38 minutes later, another break-in in Somerville took place with three suspects, who look eerily similar to the North End smash and grab.

This time, the break-in took place at the D and K smoke shop on Highland Avenue where they used bricks to bust the front window.

20 minutes later, one mile away, three masked men, who appear to be the same suspects in the other two break-ins, smash their way into City Smoke Shop in Cambridge, knocking over a glass case before bolting from the store with cash and other items.

Three break-ins overnight in 63 minutes, and police are now working to locate those responsible, and possibly link the cases together.

The recent spike in smoke shop break-ins around the area has storeowners and employees on edge, but they’re also hopeful police will track down the people who did it.

“What can you do?” said Nova. “You just gotta keep it moving, keep it trucking. Board it up, replace the glass, and hope for the best.”

Everything that’s been broken overnight has been replaced.

Police are now investigating all three break-ins.

