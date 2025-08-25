WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in the back seat of a Honda Civic outside of South Shore Hospital on Saturday.

Weymouth police responded to South Shore Hospital around 2:07 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a possibly dead body found in the back of a car.

The car was parked in front of the emergency room entrance. Officials say the man was wrapped in multiple blankets and secured with duct tape.

Shortly after, around 2:15 p.m., the man was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as Declan Perry, 27, of Portland, Maine.

Police say neighbors of a condominium along the Driftway in Scituate saw news coverage of the incident and reported seeing a man loading a large, heavy blanket into the back seat of a black Honda Civic at their neighbor’s residence earlier Saturday.

Police say they have obtained a search warrant for the residence and have several pieces of evidence. The victim and person of interest were known to each other, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

