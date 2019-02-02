Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road in Westford on Saturday morning.

Police responding to the area of 104 Providence Rd. about 11:41 a.m. say they located the body of an adult female and are treating it as a “suspicious death” due to her not being properly clothed for the climate.

The victim’s identity has not yet been positively identified.

No additional information was immediately available.

