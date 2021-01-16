Police investigating suspicious death in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots outside an apartment on Warren Street at 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the AG’s office said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Officials said there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

