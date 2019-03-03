Police investigating suspicious death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman died from an apparent gunshot wound in Manchester, New Hampshire overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Police investigating the suspicious death of Tanya Hall, 34, say she appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy is expected to be performed by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday to determine the cause of death, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Police ask that anyone in the area of Manchvegas Bar and Grill or in the areas of Old Granite, Granite, and Elm Streets on Saturday night or early Sunday morning that may have information regarding the incident call police at 603-668-8711.

