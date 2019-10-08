Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 1-year-old girl found unresponsive at NH hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a little girl experiencing a medical issue at the Econo Lodge on West Hancock Street about 6 p.m. found the toddler unresponsive and assisted with transporting her to Catholic Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Manchester police.

Her death is being considered suspicious.

The hotel’s manager called the girl’s death a “tragedy.”

“It’s a tragedy but we don’t know what exactly happened,” manager Darcy Variava told 7NEWS. “We would like the police to complete their investigation.”

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday but the results were inconclusive, police said. Additional toxicology testing will be done to identify a definitive cause of death.

Heather Hamel, the Manchester Police Department’s public information officer, said the incident was “very difficult for first responders to deal with.”

A U-Haul van was seen being towed away from the hotel on Tuesday afternoon but police did not say if it’s connected to the girl’s death.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 624-4040.

Manchester NH police moments ago towing a U-Haul van from the scene of the suspicious death of a toddler #7news pic.twitter.com/ECucLYBHZe — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2019

Detectives in Manchester looking at cars at the motel following suspicious death of 1 yr old girl #7news pic.twitter.com/VlFRe48D89 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2019

Medical examiner: cause of suspicious death of toddler in Manchester is undetermined following an autopsy #7news pic.twitter.com/H2c1XdTuDf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2019

Manchester NH motel manager calls the death of 1 yr old girl a tragedy #7news pic.twitter.com/YYtnU3F33Q — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2019

