EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Everett Tuesday after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in an area near Springvale Avenue, officials said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie in a joint statement said police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. after a Springvale Avenue resident said she found the 18-year-old “apparently deceased” behind her home.

The woman, officials said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police investigators were seen working in Everett throughout the afternoon Tuesday.

The medical examiner was also seen arriving, at one point, and a body was taken away.

While officials said there were no obvious injuries to the 18-year-old, they said her death is being investigated as suspicious “due to the circumstances around the location of the body.”

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death in this case, adding that an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s investigation came one day after an 18-year-old woman living on Springvale Avenue was reported missing by her family.

7NEWS spoke to a friend of the woman who said he found her purse and her phone but could not find her.

Tuesday evening, the woman’s family told 7NEWS that police had confirmed her body was found in the Everett area. The family continued, saying they are heartbroken.

Police would not confirm as of Tuesday night whether the woman whose body was found in the area of Springvale Avenue is the same woman who was reported missing.

