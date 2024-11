MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Milford are investigating the suspicious death of a man outside a Dollar General store.

Authorities said the received a call reporting gunshots being fired last night on Wilton Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

