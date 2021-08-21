BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials were investigating two suspicious deaths in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office said two dead bodies were reported at a hotel on South River Road in Bedford.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox