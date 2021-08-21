BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials were investigating two suspicious deaths in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office said two dead bodies were reported at a hotel on South River Road in Bedford.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)