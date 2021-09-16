DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after a suspicious fire destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut police station.

Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls simultaneously around 9 p.m. when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Officers found one marked cruiser fully engulfed in flames.

“We had no idea–I didn’t know if it was an attack or what,” said Rob Willard, who lives next to the police station and heard the explosions.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and determined the cruiser was totaled.

A marked cruiser parked next to the one that went up in flames sustained significant heat damage and was also deemed totaled.

A woman who police say is a person of interest was located by officers in the vestibule of the station after the fire was put out. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to undergo an evaluation.

Her name has not been released and no charges have been filed.

“We are extremely sensitive that mental health appears to be part of the situation,” said Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Duxbury police say no one was injured in the incident and response times will not be affected.

