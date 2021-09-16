DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night into a suspicious fire that destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut police station.

Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls simultaneously around 9 p.m. when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Officers found one marked cruiser fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and determined that the cruiser was totaled.

A marked cruiser parked next to the burning one sustained significant heat damage and was also deemed totaled.

A woman, who police say is a person of interest, was located by officers in the vestibule of the station after the fire was put out.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to undergo an evaluation.

Her name has not been released.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

