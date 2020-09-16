LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious person seen wearing a skeleton mask outside a Lincoln home earlier this month.

The person was seen operating a small motorcycle or scooter in the area of a residence on South Great Road on Sept. 5.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the suspicious person.

Anyone who recognized the individual or has images of a similar encounter is asked to call Det. Ian Spencer at 781-259-8113.

