SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Swampscott early Wednesday morning that left a passenger dead and the driver fighting for their life, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Paradise Road around 2 a.m. learned that a 2005 Honda Accord had gone off the roadway, through a fence, and struck a tree, according to a state police spokesman.

A passenger was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he remains in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

