MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two people suspected of spray-painting a swastika and other hate speech on a Middleboro school building Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at Middleboro High School at 7:45 a.m. found spray-painted tags of hateful language and a swastika on the side of the building, police said.

Police released surveillance footage of two people believed to be involved in the vandalism and asked anyone with information to call 508-947-1212.

