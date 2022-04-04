HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hoax that was intended to send a large number of officers to a Hull house after a false report of murder, officials said Monday.

Officials said police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. on April 1 where the caller said they had murdered their mother and father and were refusing to come out of a Nantasket Avenue home. Police from Hull and neighboring departments responded and closed the street and sent a reverse 911 call to residents telling them to shelter in place, officials said.

Officers saw that the residents of the home were inside and that no one was injured, and then determined the call was a hoax, police said.

Officials said they are investigating the report as “swatting,” where false 911 calls are used to send armed police to a specific address. Police said they do not believe the call came from Hull.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)