Police investigating ‘swatting’ situation at restaurant in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A “swatting” situation in Millbury early Tuesday morning prompted a large police presence at a restaurant in town.

A man claiming to be armed threatened to “shoot up” the Wheelock Inn just after 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson for state police.

“Had a caller report he is armed, threatened to shoot up the Wheelock Inn. He states he is in the bathroom,” a dispatcher said in a radio call to officers. “Only gave the first name of Paul and hung up on me.”

An officer responded to the dispatcher saying, “When you get a chance as well, see if you can get the caller back on the line. I know it came out of, I believe the caller ID was Youngstown, Ohio. Just want to make sure it’s not a swatting type situation.”

Millbury police officers, state police troopers, state police K-9 units and a tactical team from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to Wheelock Inn.

A SWAT team cleared the building and found nobody inside, state police said.

There were reportedly no signs of any recent entry into the restaurant.

State police say the call appears to have been a hoax.

Millbury police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)