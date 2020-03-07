Police investigating telephone and letter scam in Edgartown

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Edgartown police are warning the public about a telephone and letter scam that is currently under investigation.

A resident recently reported receiving several harassing phone calls from someone claiming to be “Keybank,” according to police.

The same resident reported finding a suspicious envelope taped to her door from “Keybank” on Saturday, police said.

A telephone number referenced in the letter was determined to be fake and fraudulent, police said.

Anyone who has been contacted by the scammer is asked to contact police at 508-627-4343.

