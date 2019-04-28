Police investigating theft of historic headstone from Falmouth cemetery

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Falmouth police are asking the public for help after a centuries-old headstone was stolen from a local cemetery on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported theft at the town’s Old Burial Ground of Mill Road spoke with a witness who said they had seen a white man between 50 and 60 years old load a headstone dating back to the 1700s into the back of a truck, according to Falmouth police.

The man was described as having a regular build and was wearing a black coat and a baseball hat.

The pickup he was driving was full-size, possibly a Ford F-250 with an extended cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call Falmouth police at 774-255-4527 or Det. Dave Massi at 774-255-4527 Ext. 4529.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)