WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into the theft of a large menorah from a rotary in Worcester.

The menorah was allegedly stolen from the Kelley Square rotary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at at (508) 799-8651.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 or through the department’s website.

