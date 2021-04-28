BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into the thefts of six catalytic converters in Belmont early Tuesday morning.

Six residents had catalytic converters stolen from their 2005 to 2008 Toyota Priuses between 2 and 4:30 a.m., according to Belmont police.

The vehicles were parked in driveways in the Grove Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont police.

