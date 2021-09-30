LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a threat of violence directed toward Lawrence High School.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque informed the mayor’s office Wednesday that an undisclosed threat had been made against the high school but there was no reason to believe that anyone was in danger, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said.

Officers worked to secure the facilities ahead of the students’ return to school Thursday morning.

An initial investigation revealed that surrounding communities had received similar threats, Vasquez said.

There will be a constant police presence at the high school in order to ensure a safe learning environment, Vasquez added.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)