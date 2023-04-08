CLARKSBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating the death of a young child after his father, while fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash, apparently lost the child in brook in Clarksburg early Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg around 2 a.m. learned that a 2-year-old boy who had been in the vehicle was unaccounted for, according to state police.

His father, Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, who was determined to have been operating under the influence, was also taken into custody on a negligent operation charge.

The child was pulled from Hudson Brook around 2:20 a.m. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)