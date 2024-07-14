BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after three people were shot overnight.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Cunningham Street found three people injured.

Investigators could be see scouring a taped-off section of the street near a damage vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

