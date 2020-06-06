Police investigating triple shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a triple shooting overnight in Roxbury.

Officers responding to Vale and Warren streets found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

