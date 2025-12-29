WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Worcester that occured Monday morning.

Officers responded to Grand Street and Camp Street in the “early hours” and said they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police said a third victim with a gunshot wound later arrived at the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to be an isolated event.

Police say all three victims are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

