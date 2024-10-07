LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing attack in Lynn that sent three people to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported fight early Sunday morning found three people suffering from stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital. Police say the stabbing was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

