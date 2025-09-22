BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a troubling assault in Mattapan earlier this month during which a man was injured.

Officers responding to a reported fight on River Street on Sept. 13 spoke with a man who said he and his partner had been walking when they got into an argument with a group of people making homophobic comments at them and his partner was hit in the head with a baseball bat, according to Boston police.

The victim was found in a nearby parking lot with a wound to the back of his head and was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

