BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Boston on Sunday night.

Police say a woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries after being shot around 2 a.m. on the Southwest Corridor. She was taken to Boston Medical Center by a family member.

Additionally, police say a victim walked into a local hospital around 1:34 a.m. with a gunshot wound. The incident is believed to have happened near 260 Ruggles Street.

Officials say the victim in that shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both shootings are under investigation.

