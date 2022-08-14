BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police.

According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Brockton Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth Co DA's Office are investigating an unattended death of a male found in the waters at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10 AM.

The Plymouth Co DA may release more information if and when developments warrant. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) August 14, 2022

Investigators are working with medical examiners office to determine an exact cause of death.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)