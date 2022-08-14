BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police.
According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators are working with medical examiners office to determine an exact cause of death.
