BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police.

According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are working with medical examiners office to determine an exact cause of death.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

