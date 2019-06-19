Police investigating unattended death in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating the “unattended death” of a person who was found dead in a home in the city Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a residence on Manchester Street around 5:50 a.m. found the body of a deceased male, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers assigned to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office are assisting with the investigation.

