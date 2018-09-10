Police investigating ‘untimely’ death of 29-year-old man

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington, Vermont, are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man.

Officials say the man was engaged in a recreational boxing match Saturday evening. Police say they responded around noon Sunday when they were contacted by the man’s roommate.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)