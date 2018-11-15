Police investigating ‘untimely’ deaths in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the “untimely” deaths of two individuals Thursday in Hooksett, New Hampshire, officials say.

The incident is being investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the State Police Major Crime Unit.

Identification of the deceased individuals is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

