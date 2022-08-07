UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night.

According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Acura ILX driven by Gabriel Dias De Holanda, 18, of Bellingham, flipped after striking a tree on the front side of the vehicle before overturning on Glenview Street.

While Holanda and three other passengers were able to extract themselves form the upturned car, Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, had to be removed from the wreck by emergency crews through heavy extraction. Osanya died from his injuries at UMass Medical Center, according to Upton police.

The others passengers, Holanda, Gabriel Brandon, 20, of Milford, Julio Da Silva, 19, of Milford and Abraham Seri, 18, of Uxbridge, sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries” according to police.

The crash remains under active investigation, according to officials.

