TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Wednesday after police in Taunton said they received reports of hateful vandalism at a home and a synagogue in town last week.

Police said officers first responded to a home on Everett Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found “homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a vehicle and recycling bin.”

While on scene, police said they received calls reporting additional vandalism at the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton synagogue on Winthrop Street. Police said officers then found a swastika and “other hateful references spray-painted on the side of the synagogue.”

Police said the handwriting in the vandalism at the synagogue appeared similar to the handwriting in the vandalism found on Everett Street.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh in a statement said “Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them.

“We will aggressively investigate these crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute those responsible for these acts to the furthest extent of the law,” Walsh continued.

Taunton police said they had been in contact with synagogue leaders as of Wednesday, adding that the investigation into both the incident at the synagogue and the incident on Everett Street was ongoing.

