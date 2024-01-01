WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway over the weekend after multiple vehicles were driven onto a practice football field in West Boylston, damaging the field, police said.

The West Boylston Police Department in a post on Facebook said the vandalism was first reported on Saturday at the practice field off Newton Street.

In addition to leaving tire marks in the grass, police said the vehicles potentially damaged the field’s irrigation system.

Police on Monday shared photos of the damage and videos of the vehicles allegedly being driven onto the field.

Police said officers had identified at least two suspects, to date, and said the incident remained under investigation.

