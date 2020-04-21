Police investigating vandalism to UMass Jewish center on Holocaust Remembrance Day

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass and Amherst officials are investigating graffiti sprayed on a university Jewish center on Holocaust Remembrance day.

UMass Amherst officials said the university’s Hillel House was defaced with spray paint Tuesday.

“The timing of this cowardly act, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, is deeply repugnant,” officials said in a statement.

University police and Amherst police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)