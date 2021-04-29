Police investigating violent crash in Lawrence that left 1 dead, 4 seriously injured

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent early morning crash in Lawrence that left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:30 a.m. found two totaled vehicles and debris and glass scattered across the roadway.

A woman who was ejected in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Lawrence police.

Surveillance video captured the horrifying moment of impact, which launched the victims’ vehicle across the intersection. Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the motorist who struck the victims was driving at more than 100 mph.

Neighborhood residents say the particular intersection is “very dangerous” and that it’s not uncommon for cars to speed through it.

“I think the city puts cops here, but it’s not enough,” one man said. “It happens all the time…All the time.”

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

