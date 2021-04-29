Police investigating violent crash in Lawrence that left woman dead, 4 seriously injured

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating a violent early morning crash in Lawrence that left a 24-year-old woman dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:30 a.m. found two totaled vehicles and debris and glass scattered across the roadway.

A passenger in one of the cars, whose name has not yet been released, was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lawrence police.

The 20-year-old driver was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries and remains there in critical condition.

There has been no information released about the driver of the other car nor his two passengers except that they are all male and still alive, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Home surveillance video captured the horrifying moment of impact, which launched the victims’ vehicle across the intersection. Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the motorist who struck the victims was driving at more than 100 mph.

Neighborhood residents say the particular intersection is “very dangerous” and that it’s not uncommon for cars to speed through it.

“I think the city puts cops here, but it’s not enough,” one man said. “It happens all the time…All the time.”

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)