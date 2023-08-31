RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of a road in Randolph was closed off to traffic while officers investigating a violent two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist overnight.

Officers responding to a reported crash on North Main Street found a smashed motorcycle and an SUV with front-end damage.

The force of the collision sent one of the motorcycle’s tires across the roadway and left debris scattered in the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

