FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Foxboro on Monday that left a driver dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of Route 1 determined a passenger vehicle drove into the back of a tractor-trailer that was waiting to take a left onto Lincoln Road, according to police.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

