Police investigating violent crash on I-495 in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash involving a truck that veered off Interstate 495 in Boxborough and came to a rest in the median on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the highway found what appeared to be a mangled landscaping truck resting in the grassy median.

A medical helicopter could be seen landing in the middle of the highway. There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver.

Video from SKY7 HD showed debris scattered all over the grass and traffic backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

