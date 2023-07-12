CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigation a violent crash in Chelsea overnight that led to the temporary closure of part of the southbound side of Route 1.

Officers responding to a reported crash before the East Boston exit could be seen assisting with the removal of a damaged white van.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

