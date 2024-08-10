MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash overnight on Route 28 in Milton that left a vehicle severely damaged.

State troopers could be seen directing traffic around the crash, which left a vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)