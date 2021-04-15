MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people died following a violent crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Everett Turnpike southbound in the area of mile marker 16.6 around 12:15 a.m. learned that two vehicles were blocking all three travel lanes and one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames, according to state police.

The crash appeared to be head-on but there were no witnesses to the events leading up to the crash, state police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brendan Tallon at 603-223-3849 or Brendan.J.Tallon@dos.nh.gov.

