Police investigating violent Lawrence crash that left 1 dead, 4 seriously injured

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning crash in Lawrence that left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street around 12:30 a.m. found two totaled vehicles and debris and glass scattered across the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Lawrence police.

No additional information was immediately available.

