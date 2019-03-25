Police investigating violent multi-vehicle crash in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash in Dedham.
The crash involving three vehicles occurred in the area of Providence Highway and Washington Street about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Police and fire crews could be seen gathering in the area where the crash occurred.
One vehicle could be seen wedged against the side of another, with a damaged SUV nearby.
Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
