GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a violent rollover crash involving two vehicles on an I-95 off-ramp in Georgetown on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported rollover crash around 11:15 a.m. found that two off-duty nurses and an off-duty firefighter in the area had stopped and began administering emergency aid to the victims, according to Georgetown Fire Chief Matt McKay.

The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan. One of the occupants of the SUV was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital. Another occupant of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where they later died of their injuries. Their name has not been released.

The third occupant of the SUV and the driver and sole occupant of the sedan were also transported by ambulance to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Rowley Fire Department, Newbury Fire Department, Groveland Fire Department, Atlantic Ambulance and Action Ambulance also responded to assist at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

