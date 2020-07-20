Police investigating weekend smash and grabs at two Boston businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Smash and grabs prevailed over the weekend near Boston University leaving two small businesses to pick up the pieces.

Late Saturday night, someone broke into Haute Coiffure on Commonwealth Avenue and grabbed about $1,000 before taking off and leaving behind a mess in their wake.

Owner George Saleh said the suspect threw a rock through the front door to get inside. The suspect ransacked the place — a frustrating and costly blow to Saleh’s business.

“I work seven days sometimes. I’m still working seven days,” he said. “On top of the pandemic, coronavirus, we closed for two months. Finally, we’re happy we reopened, we had some business and paid the bills and now what. What next?”

Unfortunately, they were not the only business in the area hit.

A few blocks down, the owners of Boston City Florist, arrived to find a similar scene.

The front door to their shop is now boarded up and the owner said the shop is a mess and the suspect was able to get away with some cash.

Police are investigating the incidents though neither store had security cameras.

After 19 years in the same spot, Saleh said he is ready to invest in them so that he will be ready should something like this happen again.

“We’re going to have all the systems, security system, cameras, whatever it is we need. We have to do,” he said.

Boston University owns the building and helped get the salon cleaned up so he could open for business this afternoon.

Any other businesses that’s might have caught the suspect on security camera can contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)